Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, September 9, 2023


The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy today with a high 24, with the humidex 29 or 84. 

This evening: Mainly cloudy. Low 14. 

Tomorrow: Cloudy. High 24, with the humidex 29 or 84. 

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Monday: Sunny. High 24 or 75.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 22 or 72.

Wednesday: 40 percent chance of showers under a cloudy sky. High 19 or 66.

