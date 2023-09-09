Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, September 9, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Mainly cloudy today with a high 24, with the humidex 29 or 84.
This evening: Mainly cloudy. Low 14.
Tomorrow: Cloudy. High 24, with the humidex 29 or 84.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.
Monday: Sunny. High 24 or 75.
Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 22 or 72.
Wednesday: 40 percent chance of showers under a cloudy sky. High 19 or 66.