Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy on Sunday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers, a gusty east wind and a high of 23°C but feeling like 28°C with the humidex.

Sunday night showers with the risk of a thunderstorm, the wind becoming light this evening and a low 19°C.

Cloudy on Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 26°C.

Tuesday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and another high of 26°C.

Sunny on Wednesday, with a high 27°C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26°C.

And on Friday another mix of sun and cloud with a high 26°C.