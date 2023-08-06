Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Mainly cloudy on Sunday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers, a gusty east wind and a high of 23°C but feeling like 28°C with the humidex.
Sunday night showers with the risk of a thunderstorm, the wind becoming light this evening and a low 19°C.
Cloudy on Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 26°C.
Tuesday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and another high of 26°C.
Sunny on Wednesday, with a high 27°C.
A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26°C.
And on Friday another mix of sun and cloud with a high 26°C.
