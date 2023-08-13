Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, August 13, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud today. High of 26, with the humidex 32 or 90.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Low 16.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 24, with the humidex 29 or 84.

Tomorrow evening: Rain. Low 17.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 21 or 70.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 26 or 79.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness. High 29 or 84.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27 or 81.