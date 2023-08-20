Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, August 20, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunshine to start the day then becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 31, with the humidex 39 or 102.

This evening: A few clouds. Low 21.

Tomorrow: Some clouds to start the day, then sunny but clouds will roll back in in the afternoon. High 29, with the humidex 34 or 93.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low 19.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 25 or 77.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 or 84.

Thursday: 31 or 88 under a mixed sky.