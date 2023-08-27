Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, August 27, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Sunday..mainly sunny. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light this morning. High 22 C. Humidex 25 C.

Sunday night..clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 11 C.

Monday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 24 C. Humidex 26 C.

Monday night..Clear. Low 8 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 11 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 25 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 13 C.

Friday..sunny. High 28 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 17 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 30 C.