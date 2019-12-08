Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, December 8, 2019

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 8C.

Tonight..cloudy. A 60% chance of showers overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Temperature steady near 8C.

Monday..rain. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9C.

Monday night..rain showers or flurries. Windy. Low 0C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. High 0C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. Low -7C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. High -6C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 60% chance of flurries. Low -11C.