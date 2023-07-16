Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, July 16, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A mix of sun and cloud today with a slight chance of showers, including risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Windy. High 28, with the humidex 33 or 91.

This evening: Partly cloudy with risk of a thunderstorm early on then clearing. Windy. Low 17.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 25, with the humidex 30 or 86.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 27 or 81.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 26 or 79.