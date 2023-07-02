Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, July 2, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Showers with risk of a thunderstorm today, high 24 with the humidex 32 or 90 F.
This evening: A few showers ending then cloudy with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers, with risk of a thunderstorm. High 26 or 79.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 20.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 32 or 90.
Wednesday: Sunshine. High 31 or 88.
Thursday: Cloudy with slight chance of showers. High 27 or 81.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 or 79.