Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, July 2, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Showers with risk of a thunderstorm today, high 24 with the humidex 32 or 90 F.

This evening: A few showers ending then cloudy with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers, with risk of a thunderstorm. High 26 or 79.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 20.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 32 or 90.

Wednesday: Sunshine. High 31 or 88.

Thursday: Cloudy with slight chance of showers. High 27 or 81.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 or 79.