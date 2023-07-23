Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, July 23, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon, including risk of a thunderstorm. Windy. High 28, with the humidex 33 or 91.

This evening: Partly cloudy with, risk of a thunderstorm early on. Low 17.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28, with the humidex 34 or 93.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 19.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with scattered showers. High 28 or 82.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 30 or 86.