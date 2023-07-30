Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, July 30, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud today with a slight chance of showers. High 25, with the humidex 29 or 84.

This evening: Clear, then becoming partly cloudy late in the night. Low 13.

Tomorrow: Sunny to start the day then becoming a mix of sun and cloud with risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 26 with the humidex 29 or 84.

Tuesday, the 1st day of August: Sunny. High 26 or 79.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27 or 81.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 28 or 82.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27 or 81.