Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, July 30, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A mix of sun and cloud today with a slight chance of showers. High 25, with the humidex 29 or 84.
This evening: Clear, then becoming partly cloudy late in the night. Low 13.
Tomorrow: Sunny to start the day then becoming a mix of sun and cloud with risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 26 with the humidex 29 or 84.
Tuesday, the 1st day of August: Sunny. High 26 or 79.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 27 or 81.
Thursday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 28 or 82.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27 or 81.
