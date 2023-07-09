Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, July 9, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

High of 26, with the humidex 31 or 88 under a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon.

This evening: A few clouds. Fog developing after midnight. Low 12.

Tomorrow: Fog clearing in the morning then sunny to start the day and becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Windy. High 30 or 86.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 20.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. High 29 or 84.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 26 or 79.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 26 or 79.