Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, June 11, 2023


The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Mainly cloudy today with periods of rain beginning this afternoon. High 24 or 75.

This evening: Periods of rain ending overnight. Windy. Low 15.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 22 or 72. 

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 12.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 18.

Wednesday: Clearing. High 25.

Thursday and Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Saturday: High of 27 under a mixed sky. 

