Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, June 11, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Mainly cloudy today with periods of rain beginning this afternoon. High 24 or 75.
This evening: Periods of rain ending overnight. Windy. Low 15.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 22 or 72.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 12.
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 18.
Wednesday: Clearing. High 25.
Thursday and Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
Saturday: High of 27 under a mixed sky.