Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, June 18, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A beautiful Father's Day in store for us with lots of sunshine and up to 28 or 82 for the high, with the UV index 9 or very high.

This evening: Clear. Low 13.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 or 84.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 17.

For both Tuesday and Wednesday: A mixed sky and up to 29 or 84.

Thursday: 31 or 88 under a mix of sun and cloud.

Friday: A mixed sky and 32 or 90.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 33.