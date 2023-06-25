Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, June 25, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud with showers this afternoon, including risk of a thunderstorm. High 29 or 84.

This evening: Showers at times heavy with thunderstorms ending after midnight. Windy. Low 19.

Tomorrow: Showers beginning in the morning, with risk of a thunderstorm. Windy. High 22 or 72.

Tomorrow evening for the fireworks: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 18.

Tuesday: Cloudy with off/on showers. High 20 or 68.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.