Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, June 4, 2023


The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Hazy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 25 C.

Tonight..clear. Hazy. Low 11 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. Hazy. High 28 C. Humidex 30 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 13 C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 22 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 11 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 22 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 11 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 23 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 13 C.

Friday..sunny. High 26 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

