Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, March 8, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 4C.

Monday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 15C.

Monday night..periods of rain. Low 6C.

Tuesday..periods of rain. High 9C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low -2C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 5C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9C.

