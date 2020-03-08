Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, March 8, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14C.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 4C.
Monday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 15C.
Monday night..periods of rain. Low 6C.
Tuesday..periods of rain. High 9C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low -2C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 5C.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9C.