Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, November 1, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Special Weather Statement has been issued

Today..cloudy. Rain showers beginning this morning and ending near noon then a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature falling to 2C this afternoon.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low 0C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 9C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 5C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 6C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 17C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 7C.

Thursday..sunny. High 17C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 7C.

Friday..sunny. High 18C.