Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, September 10, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of drizzle this morning. High 23, with the humidex 28 or 82.

This evening: Partly cloudy with fog patches developing after midnight. Low 11 or 52.

Tomorrow: Fog patches clear in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High 23, with the humidex 28 or 82.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Low 16 or 61.

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers. High 19 or 66.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18 or 64.

Thursday: High 21 or 70 under a mixed sky.