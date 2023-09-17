Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, September 17, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers this afternoon, including risk of a thunderstorm. High 21 or 70.

This evening: Mainly cloudy, with some showers including risk of a thunderstorm. Low 10 or 50.

Tomorrow: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning, with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 21 or 70.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 8 or 46.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 23 or 73.

Wednesday: Sunshine. High 26 or 79.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 or 79.