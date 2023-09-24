Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, September 24, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny to start the day then becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Windy. High 24, with the humidex 28 or 82.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 16 or 61.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy. High 20 or 68.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13 or 55.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 or 73.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 18 or 64.