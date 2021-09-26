Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, September 26, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 22 C. Humidex 25 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 14 C.

Monday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 25 C. Humidex 30 C.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 13 C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 20 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 6 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 20 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 10 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.