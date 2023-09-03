Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, September 3, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Heat Warning is in effect.

Sunday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 31 C. Humidex 39 C.

Sunday night..mainly cloudy. Low 22 C.

Monday..clearing in the morning. High 32 C. Humidex 41 C.

Monday night..clear. Low 20 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 14 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.