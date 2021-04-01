Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, April 1, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few flurries ending late this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 2 C. Wind chill -10 C this morning.

Tonight..clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low -5 C. Wind chill -10 C overnight.

Friday..sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light in the afternoon. High 8 C. Wind chill -11 C in the morning.

Friday night..clear. Low -1 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 14 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 3 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 3 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 7 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C.