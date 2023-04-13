Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, April 13, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Low 10.

Friday..sunny. High 28 except 20 near Lake Erie.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday night..showers. Low plus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.