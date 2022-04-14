Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, April 14, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few showers ending early this morning then clearing. Wind west 50 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature falling to 8 this morning then rising. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this evening and after midnight. Clearing before morning. Wind southwest 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 30 this evening. Low plus 4.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.

Friday night..rain. Windy. Low plus 5.

Saturday..periods of rain. High 10.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 3.

Sunday..sunny. High 8.

Sunday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Monday..rain showers or flurries. High 6.

Monday night..periods of rain. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.