Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, April 15, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness early this morning. 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 2.

Friday..overcast. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. Wind becoming northwest 20 in the afternoon. High 13. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13..

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9.