Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, April 2, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 14C except 11C near Lake St. Clair.

Tonight..clear. Low 0C.

Friday..sunny. High 15C except 11C near Lake St. Clair.

Friday night..clear. -2C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 3C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 2C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14C.