Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, April 2, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 14C except 11C near Lake St. Clair.
Tonight..clear. Low 0C.
Friday..sunny. High 15C except 11C near Lake St. Clair.
Friday night..clear. -2C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 3C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11C.
Sunday night..clear. Low 2C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14C.