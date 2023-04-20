Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, April 20, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. Wind becoming southeast 30 late this afternoon. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind southeast 30 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 13.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h late in the morning then light in the afternoon. Temperature falling to 10 in the afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Saturday..periods of rain. High 9.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Monday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 12.