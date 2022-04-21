Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, April 21, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..rain ending late this morning then clearing. wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High 20 C.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 5 C.

Friday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon then a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 14 C.

Friday night..rain. Low 8 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of rain. High 22 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 13 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 11 C.

Monday..periods of rain. High 15 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 5 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 2 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11 C.