Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, April 22, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 10. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clear. Wind southwest 30 km/h. Low zero.

Friday..mainly sunny. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 17. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday..rain. High 12.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 21.