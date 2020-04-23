Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, April 23, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature steady near 6C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 3C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15C.

Friday night..clear. Low 3C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain. High 14C.

Saturday night..rain. Low 7C.

Sunday..rain. High 8C.

Sunday night..periods of rain. Low 4C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 3C.