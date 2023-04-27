Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, April 27, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 15 except 7 near Lake Erie. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..clear this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind becoming east 20 km/h before morning. Low 6.

Friday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Rain beginning in the morning. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.