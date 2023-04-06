Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, April 6, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 13. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low zero.

Friday..sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 11. UV index 7 or high.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Saturday..sunny. High 8.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Sunday..sunny. High 17.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Tuesday..sunny. High 20.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 9.

Wednesday..sunny. High 27.