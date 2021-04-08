Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, April 8, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning and then a 70 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h this morning. High 26 C.

Tonight..showers. A risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming south 20 gusting to 40 this evening. Low 11 C.

Friday..showers ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. A 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 17 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 11 C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 20 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 10 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 9 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 6 C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.