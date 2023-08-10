Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 10, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h late this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 15.

Friday..sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with showers beginning late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h late in the afternoon. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..showers. Low 19.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday night..clear. Low 15.

Sunday..sunny. High 27.

Sunday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 18.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.