Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 11, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. High 26 C. Humidex 29 C.

Tonight..clear. Low 13 C.

Friday..sunny. A high 26 C. Humidex 28 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 12 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 26 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.