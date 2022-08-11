Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 11, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. High 26 C. Humidex 29 C.
Tonight..clear. Low 13 C.
Friday..sunny. A high 26 C. Humidex 28 C.
Friday night..clear. Low 12 C.
Saturday..sunny. High 26 C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.
Monday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15 C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.