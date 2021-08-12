Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 12, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Heat Warning is in effect

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect

Today..showers with thunderstorms ending this morning then clearing. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 31 C. Humidex 42 C.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 21 C.

Friday..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. Wind becoming north 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 28 C. Humidex 36 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 14 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 13 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 15 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.