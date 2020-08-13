Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 13, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h near noon. High 30C. Humidex 33C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 19C.

Friday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 30C. Humidex 37C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 21C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30C.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 21C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18C.

Monday..sunny. High 27C.

Monday night..clear. Low 14C.