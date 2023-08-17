Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 17, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then a few showers beginning late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..a few showers ending near midnight then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 14.

Friday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Saturday night..clear. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Sunday night..clear. Low 20.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.