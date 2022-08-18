Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 18, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Low 16.
Friday..sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday night..clear. Low 18.
Saturday..sunny. High 28.
Saturday night..cloudy. Low 19.
Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24.
Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.
Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.
Monday night..cloudy. Low 18.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.