Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 24, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers ending this morning then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h late this morning. High 30. Humidex 42. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..showers or thunderstorms ending after midnight then cloudy. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 21.

Friday..mainly cloudy. High 25. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday night..clear. Low 15.

Sunday..sunny. High 24.

Sunday night..clear. Low 15.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.