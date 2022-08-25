Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 25, 2022

Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. A gusty south wind and a high of 28°C but feeling like 34°C with the humidex.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low 20°C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with 40 percent chance of showers, a light northeast wind and a high of 26°C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high 26°C.

Sunny on Sunday as well, with a high of 29°C.