Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 26, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Heat Warning is in effect

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 30 C. Humidex 41 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening then clear. A risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 20 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 30 C. Humidex 40 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 23 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 23 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.