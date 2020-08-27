iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 27, 2020

am800-news-hot-weather-heat-sun-thermometer-istock

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A heat warning is in effect.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 34C. Humidex 42C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 20C.

Friday..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High 28C. Humidex 36C.

Friday night..showers. Low 21C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14C.

Sunday..sunny. High 25C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 13C.

Monday..sunny. High 25C.

Monday night..clear. Low 15C.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE