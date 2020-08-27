Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 27, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 34C. Humidex 42C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 20C.
Friday..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High 28C. Humidex 36C.
Friday night..showers. Low 21C.
Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25C.
Saturday night..clear. Low 14C.
Sunday..sunny. High 25C.
Sunday night..clear. Low 13C.
Monday..sunny. High 25C.
Monday night..clear. Low 15C.