Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 3, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 29. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 17.

Saturday..cloudy. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 20.

Sunday..cloudy. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.