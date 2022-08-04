Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 4, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 27C. Humidex 36 C.

Tonight..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h overnight. Low 20 C.

Friday..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning with a risk of a thunderstorm. High 29 C. Humidex 38 C.

Friday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 22 C.

Saturday..clearing. High 30 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 22 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 15 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 28 C.