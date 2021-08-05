Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 5, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Low 16.

Friday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Wednesday..sunny. High 30.