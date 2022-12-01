Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, December 1, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 30 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Friday..cloudy. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 6.

Saturday..showers. Windy. High 9.

Saturday night..clearing. Low minus 3.

Sunday..sunny. High plus 4.

Sunday night..increasing cloudiness. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 6.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.