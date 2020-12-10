Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, December 10, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High 6C. Wind chill -5C this morning.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 0C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 9C.

Friday night..rain. Low 3C.

Saturday..rain. High 8C.

Saturday night..rain showers or flurries. Windy. Low 0C.

Sunday..cloudy. High 1C.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low -2C.

Monday..cloudy. High 0C.

Monday night..cloudy. Low -4C.

Tuesday..cloudy. High -1C.