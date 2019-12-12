Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, December 12, 2019
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..increasing cloudiness this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 1C. Wind chill -14C this morning.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low -1C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High 4C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Low 2C.
Saturday..cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. High 4C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 60% chance of rain or snow. Low -2C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. High -2C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries. Low -7C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -2C.
Monday night..cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. Low -4C.
Tuesday..cloudy. High -1C.